Yazd Airport provides extraordinary flights to Najaf for Arbaeen

Mohammad Adib Doost gave assurances about safety of the flights from Yazd to Najaf.

Yazd airport fulfills its responsibility to meet any demand from the people living in the border cities with regard to increase in the number of flights, he noted.

He added that the flights from Yazd to Najaf will be made by 83 MD planes with the capacity of 160 passengers.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Borderguards Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei said that there is no problem for the movement of Arbaeeen pilgrims at border points.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 19.

