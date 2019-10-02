Leader meets IRGC commanders

The US, in an unwise move designated IRGC, the national defense force, as a terrorist entity in total disregard of the United Nations Charter requiring the member states to respect sovereignty equality of the states.

Imediately after the US Administration made the unlawful gesture, some 255 out of 290 Iranian lawmakers issued a statement on April 8, stressing that the Majlis will reciprocate any measure against IRGC. Iran designated US Central Command in the Middle East as a terrorist group in reciprocity.

