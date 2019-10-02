Zangeneh: Energy market must not be politicized

Speaking upon his arrival at Moscow airport, Zangeneh said Iran has strategic relations with Russia in all fields namely energy.

He added that Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will create the opportunity to declare stances.

Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) was held for the first time in Iran, he said noting that the increase of the number of participants in the 20th meeting indicates that the initiative promoted by Iran has been successful.

Zangeneh went on to say that the first summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum will be held in Guinea.

He said that the GECF meeting has turned out to be a context for share of experience and exchange of information.

He added that he will have bilateral meetings with his Russian counterparts.

He said that the market situation is normal despite the attack on the Saudi Aramco oil installations.

He downgraded the impact of the attack on Saudi oil output, saying Saudi Arabia is exaggerating the matter to pretend that the security of the world energy is at risk.

On the possibility of holding talks with Saudi official on the sidelines of the event, he said Iran has never had any problem for holding meetings with Saudis.

