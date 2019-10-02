Iran suffers setback in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

Iranian squad which had earlier been defeated by Russia is now overpowered by Egypt.

Iranian players are supposed to stand against Canada in their third match.

In the first set, Iran defeated Egypt 25-22 but the next three sets brought no point for Iran.

The 14th FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup will be underway in Japanese cities Fukuoka, Nagano and Hiroshima until October 15.

Except for the first two rounds which were held in Poland and Eastern Germany, FIVB Volleyball World Cup is permanently hosted by Japan.

Russia with six gold, two silver and two bronze medals is not on top of the FIVB list.

Iran has so far attended the World Cup for three times.

