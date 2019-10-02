Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 2

** IRAN NEWS
- President urges world to decisively stand against US unilateralism
- UK, Brexit and national nightmare
- Tehran backs barter trade with Yerevan
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Intl. community must confront US unilateralism, hostile approach
- Framework prepared in NY for P5+1 talks: Rouhani
- Iran Parliament speaker welcomes Saudi desire for talks
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Rouhani: World must confront unilateralist U.S.
- ‘Saudi prince seeks to dodge blame for Khashoggi killing’
- Iran fall short against Russia in 2019 FIVB World Cup
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Rouhani attends Eurasian Economic Union, calls for joint investment
- Mehrdad Oskui on Slemani documentary competition jury
- Iran down Oman at IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Government will submit 2020-21 budget to Majlis on November 6
- Bank deposits grow 26% YOY
- Open to addressing differences with S. Arabia
