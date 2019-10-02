Oct 2, 2019, 8:39 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 2

Tehran, Oct 2, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- President urges world to decisively stand against US unilateralism

- UK, Brexit and national nightmare

- Tehran backs barter trade with Yerevan

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Intl. community must confront US unilateralism, hostile approach

- Framework prepared in NY for P5+1 talks: Rouhani

- Iran Parliament speaker welcomes Saudi desire for talks

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Rouhani: World must confront unilateralist U.S.

- ‘Saudi prince seeks to dodge blame for Khashoggi killing’

- Iran fall short against Russia in 2019 FIVB World Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani attends Eurasian Economic Union, calls for joint investment

- Mehrdad Oskui on Slemani documentary competition jury 

- Iran down Oman at IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Government will submit 2020-21 budget to Majlis on November 6

- Bank deposits grow 26% YOY

- Open to addressing differences with S. Arabia

