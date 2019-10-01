Oct 2, 2019, 2:21 AM
Iran urges forcing US to comply with ICJ's verdict

New York, Oct 2, IRNA -- Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani on Tuesday described the US illegal sanctions as painful for the ordinary people, calling on the UN to make the US comply with the ruling of International Court of Justice.

In a meeting with Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Mark Lowcock, he referred to ruling of International Court of Justice for the US not to disrupt foodstuff and medical supplies to Iran, urging the UN to force Washington to comply with the entity's verdict.

US illegal sanctions not only cause ordinary people to suffer but also blocks providing relief aid to them, cash aid to flood-hit areas in Iran failed to reach Iran in the wake of sanctions, he said.

Appreciating UN for helping alleviate flood-stricken people's pains, Dehghani said that Iran boasts of high capacities for countering natural disasters.

Iranian official highlighted Iran's humanitarian efforts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, voicing his country's readiness for cooperation with the US in sharing experience with the other countries.

