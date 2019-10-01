Iran's Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said that the embassy condemned the university's move to provide a hall to a group of self-proclaimed political bankrupts who are seeking foreign support for changing Iran's politico-cultural map by fanning flames of cultural and lingual differences.

University is a venue for sharing views and dependent party which has nothing to do with Iranian nation and 2050should not be able to misuse the name of a university for pushing its false thoughts behind closed doors and without any opportunity for debate.

He hoped that the mistake will not be repeated by the university again.

Imperial College London hosted an anti-Iran meeting themed 'Transition Management Consulting' on Saturday and Sunday. During the fruitless meeting, the council declared existence and exchanged views on holding 'organized protests' with the aim of toppling Iran's ruling establishment.

The meeting was held in London at a time when the new British government takes steps in line with US interests by joining maritime coalition and making irresponsible remarks.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish