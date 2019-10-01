President Rouhani leaves Yerevan for Tehran

The Iranian president delivered a speech during the summit to elaborate on Iran's extensive capabilities and capacities for economic interactions with the bloc.

During his visit to Armenia, he held talks with the country's president and prime minister on avenues for promoting mutual ties.

He also discussed regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interests with Russian and Kazakh presidents as well as Singaporean premier on the sidelines of the Eurasia Economic Union Summit in Yerevan.

