Defense min says no proof of Iran's involvement in Aramco attack

The Iranian minister made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Japanese Defense Minister Tarō Kōno, noting that the countries that accuse Iran are either unable or unwilling to acknowledge Iranian military power.

Brigadier General Hatami expressed the hope that the phone talk would be the initial for opening up a new chapter in mutual relations in military area.

He pointed out that combating extremism and terrorism requires a global determination as well as security convergence of Asia's Eastern and Western parts.

Iranian commander underscored that Iran seeks to maintain regional security and stability with the contribution of other countries and backs peace as well as security.

Japanese Defense Minister Tarō Kōno, for his part, expressed his countries' stances and welcomed Iran's role-playing in maintaining security in the region.

Yemeni forces targeted two Aramco refineries, one of the world's largest oil companies, on September 14, using two UAVs.

Although the Yemeni Ansarullah group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, Saudi Arabia and the US and its European allies hold Iran responsible for the attacks.

Tehran has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish