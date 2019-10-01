Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor discussed in Armenia

In meeting with Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, Eslami pointed to old relations and intention of both government for strategic cooperation and underlined importance of bolstering cooperation in the sector of road and rail infrastructures and necessity for signing agreement related to the Persian Gulf corridor to the Black Sea in a near future.

He also underlined necessity to form joint committee between the two ministries in order to consider and offer for innovative solutions to settle the problems in the field of transportation, including road toll in Armenian territory.

Papikyan pointed to importance of mutual relations between the two countries and position of the Armenia in Eurasia Union and expressed the hope for positive role of his country in the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor.

He welcomed the idea to establish joint committee and it was due to form the committee and determines members of it soon and issues like infrastructures projects, financing and innovative solutions at the committee to be followed.

Eslami also met with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Armenian side of joint economic commission Mher Grigoryan, and underlined importance of cooperation in development of infrastructures, especially in the sector of road and rail.

The Iranian minister pointed to held talks for launching the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor, and expressed the hope that an agreement would be signed in this concern in current year.

Grigoryan expressed his country's intention for strategic ties with the countries in the route of Silk Road and welcomed the idea to form a joint committee.

