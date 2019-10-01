Lasting security, peace in Persian Gulf secured by participation of regional countries

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Yerevan on Tuesday evening.

The Iranian president underscored security and lasting peace in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz is merely provided by the participation of the regional countries.

The Iranian and Russian presidents discussed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues during the meeting in the Armenian capital today.

President Rouhani and President Putin, met on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit, addressed issues of nuclear agreement and security, as well as security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and the Hormuz Peace Initiative.

The Iranian president described the JCPOA as an efficient model of multilateral diplomacy's success in resolving international issues, stressing that the success of this agreement requires full fulfillment of mutual commitments by all its signatories and the support of all states for its implementation.

President Rouhani reiterated that Iran expects the signatories of the JCPOA to take action to implement it and Moscow's role in this matter is important.

Iranian President also said maintaining peace and stability in the region, including the Persian Gulf, and securing the freedom and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is the definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that security and lasting peace in the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved with the participation of these countries.

At the meeting, the Russian president reiterated his support for the nuclear deal and stated that Moscow is making every effort all parties to the agreement to fully fulfill their obligations.

Vladimir Putin welcomed the start of Iran's official cooperation in economic relations with the Eurasian Union, calling it a ground for further regional integration and development.

The presidents of Iran and Russia also emphasized on the further strengthening of Tehran-Moscow ties in all areas of interest and on the recent blueprint of the Iranian president in his recent visit to the UN called for the "Hormuz Peace Initiative".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish