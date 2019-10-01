 Baku sees no restrictions in developing ties with Tehran

Hosseinov said that economic operators from both countries are eager to invest in joint projects as good diplomatic relations are the basis for good economic relations.



Hosseinov stressed that bilateral trade volume between Iran and Azerbaijan increased by 74 percent last year, noting that the Azerbaijan government supports Iranian investment there.



Iran and Azerbaijan have cooperated to make joint railways. "The two countries have made good investment in the project that will help develop their ties," he noted.



Pour Mohammadi noted that presidents of the two neighbouring countries have met 12 times during the past 6 years, saying that Tehran and Baku have the political will to further develop their relations.



According to the official, Iran's East Azarbaijan Province had great potential to develop trade ties with the neighboring country.

