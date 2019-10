Eslami is in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, accompanying a high-level government delegation to attend the EAEU's summit.



He mentioned that transit corridors going through Iran will help landlocked countries to reach their economic prosperity.



He said that more than 10 million tons of cargo passed through the country last year, expressing happiness that Iran has joined the five-member body.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish