Zarif honors Rūmī's wisdom, insight

"On Rūmī's 812th birthday, our region and the world need his insight and wisdom more than ever before," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.



"Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, September 30, 1207—December 17, 1273," he added.

Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi known as Maulana is one of the most famous Persian poets of Iran whose lovers read his poetry with enthusiasm and spiritual affinity.

Rumi's influence extends beyond national borders and ethnic divide, Iranians, Tajiks, Turks, Greeks, Pashtuns, other Central Asian Muslims, and Southeast Asian Muslims have been heavily influenced by the Persian poet's spiritual heritage over the past seven centuries.

His poetry has been widely translated into many languages ​​of the world. Rumi is known as the "most popular" and "best-selling" poet in the United States.

Rumi wrote most of his works in Persian, but also used Turkish and Arabic languages in his poems. His "Masnavi Manavi Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi" is one of the finest poetry in the Persian language.

Rumi was born in Balkh in 1207 and died in Konya, Turkey, in 1273 and his tomb (Shrine of Rumi) is located in Konya.

Rumi's tomb in Konya is home to many lovers of poetry and mysticism from all over the world.

Rumi's literary output was truly phenomenal. In addition to the Mathnavi, which consists of six books or nearly 25,000 rhyming couplets, he composed some 2,500 mystical odes and 1,600 quatrains.

Virtually all of the Mathnavi was dictated to his disciple Husam al-Din fifteen years before Rumi's death. Maulana (meaning 'Our Guide') would recite the verses whenever they came to him - meditating, dancing, singing, walking, eating, by day or night - and Husam al-Din would record them.

