Sanction should not stop growth of Iran-India ties

Dharmendra made the remarks in a meeting wuth Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Masoud Khansari here on Tuesday.

During today's meeting the two sides reviewed bilateral trade relations, and underlined that sanctions were not an obstacle to maintaining the level of trade and its increase via small- and medium-sized enterprises.

During the meeting, the Indian ambassador expressed his pleasure for his presence at the venue of Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

The Indian ambassador pointed to the recent meetings held between President Rouhani and Indian Prime Minister in Iran and India as well as on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, and said that over past five years a lot of major decisions have been taken at the top echelons of the executive officials of the two countries where the private sector of the two countries are in charge of implementing it.

He emphasized the need for the two sides to focus seriously on developing relations and overcoming the obstacles in this way and went on to say that the longstanding relations between Iran and India have given the two sides a good and relatively complete understanding and this has accelerated their effort to set up and operate a financial arrangement between the two sides.

The head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, for his part, said the growing trend of bilateral relations between Iran and India prior to the sanctions, saying that previously the level of oil and non-oil trade relations between the two countries had reached about $ 15 billion and with the impact of the sanction the level has dramatically decreased and crude oil trade and banking relations between the two countries have been severely restricted for non-oil trades as a result of harsh and unfair sanctions.

Khansari, while acknowledging the relatively thorough acquaintance between the two sides, said that the Tehran Chamber is ready to hold various programs for familiarity of of the two countries' private sectors and economic enterprises.

