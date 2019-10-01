Iran, Singapore keen on developing bilateral trade ties

“Singapore has great trade and commercial potentials. However, our ties are not on par with both countries’ capacities and we should develop them more,” the Iranian president told Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Yerevan today.

He stressed that the two countries’ private sectors should get in touch and take the floor in developing bilateral economic ties between the two nations.

The Iranian president is in Armenia to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit.

President Rouhani mentioned that his government has proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to the Persian Gulf regional countries, saying that military approaches won’t solve the regional problems.

Iran has great experiences in combating organised crime and is ready to cooperate in dealing with terrorist groups in the region, according to the Iranian president.

Singapore’s prime minister stressed good and constructive relations between the two countries, noting that economic relations should be developed further between Tehran and Singapore. “We want to develop ties with Iran,” he said.

Lee Hsien Loong regretted that 2015 Iran nuclear deal hasn’t been fully implemented, expressing hope that all signatories can live up to their commitments.

