Iran, Pakistan committed to facilitate ‘Arbaeen’ pilgrims

According to reports a meeting of Iran, Pakistan border authorities was held at the Zero point on Pakistan-Iran border.

Both sides during the meeting agreed to set up 22 immigration counters to facilitate the pilgrims which will function round the clock.

Officials of the two countries have also discussed ways to provide better transportation and accommodation facilities to the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pilgrims continue to travel to Iran and even today a caravan comprising of 600 individuals reached Iran via Taftan border.

Each year hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis visit Iran for religious purposes, especially in the holy months of Muharram and Safar.

Earlier, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost had a meeting with Pakistani tour operators and travel agents to discuss promotion of religious tourism.

He said that last year embassy of Iran had issued 350,000 visas to Pakistani pilgrims.

Last month Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Nurul Haq Qadri had said the government is consulting all the stakeholders to facilitate Shia pilgrims’ tour to the holy shrines in Iran.

Presiding over an important high-level meeting, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed officials to devise strategy to give services to pilgrims for Iran and Iraq.

