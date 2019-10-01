President Rouhani felicitates China on National Day

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China," his message reads.

"Without a doubt, the long-term approach to the historical relations between the two countries, common cultural points and international relations development have made the relations strategic."

Expressing confidence that collaboration with the Chinese president will further advance common interests in serving international peace and stability, President Rouhani wished Jinping health and success and the people of China prosperity and felicity.

