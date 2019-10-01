Armenia calls for extension of gas barter agreement with Iran

Pashinyan made the remarks in a meeting held in Yerevan with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who arrived in the Armenian capital late on Monday to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit slated for October 1.

In the meeting, Armenian prime minister announced his country's determination to increase the level of cooperation, economic ties in particular, with Iran.

Armenia attaches great importance to its trade relations with Iran in the border crossings, Pashinyan said.

Armenia is one of Iran's northwestern neighbors.

Pashinyan named Iran as sustainable source of supplying energy to Armenia.

He hailed the quality of services offered by the Iranian companies, adding that his country welcomes the presence of those companies in Armenia's road construction projects.

Talking of the North–South Transport Corridor, Pashinyan said that creating a link between Iranian ports and the Black Sea through Persian Gulf in southern Iran is of paramount importance to the future of relations among the two countries and the regional states as well.

The North–South Transport Corridor is a sea, rail, and road route expected to facilitate and boost exchange of goods between India, Russia, Iran, Europe and Central Asia.

