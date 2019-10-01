VP terms Tehran-Beijing ties as "friendly and historical"

In his letter to Li Keqiang, Eshaq Jahangiri wrote that the relations between the two countries have been reinforced in all aspects, especially economy.

Jahnagiri expressed certainty that Tehran and Beijing can deepen the ties through moving from trade to strategic economic relations.

Chinese National Day commemorates the official founding of the People’s Republic of China, announced by Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949, and is the start of China’s most important holidays: The golden week.

