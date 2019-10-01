Iran congratulates China on National Day

Through a twitter message, Abbas Mousavi expressed hope that Iran and China would deepen and develop their strategic relations more than before.

In his message, Mousavi wished prosperity and success for the great Chinese nation and government.

Chinese National Day commemorates the official founding of the People’s Republic of China, announced by Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949 and is the start of China’s most important holidays “golden weeks.”

