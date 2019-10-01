Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 1

** IRAN NEWS
- China's $400b investment in Iran oil sector "baseless"
- Eight more countries decide to join INSTEX
- Annihilation of Israel achievable target
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran: Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Rouhani
- Europe unable to stand up to US: Zarif
- Accession to EEU offers Iran great opportunity: Rouhani
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Pentagon transferring hundreds of Mideast positions to US
- Is Saudi Arabia dropping belligerence?
- More awards for "Am I a Wolf" animation
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iraq reopens al-Qa'im border crossing with Syria
- Iran to announce details of Hormuz Peace Endeavor soon
- Saudi must know they cannot buy security: Zarif
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Banks to dispose spare assets worth $5.6 billion
- Tehran stocks resume rally
- Plan to start direct Chabahar-Venice shipping route
