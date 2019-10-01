Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 1

** IRAN NEWS

- China's $400b investment in Iran oil sector "baseless"

- Eight more countries decide to join INSTEX

- Annihilation of Israel achievable target

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Rouhani

- Europe unable to stand up to US: Zarif

- Accession to EEU offers Iran great opportunity: Rouhani

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Pentagon transferring hundreds of Mideast positions to US

- Is Saudi Arabia dropping belligerence?

- More awards for "Am I a Wolf" animation

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iraq reopens al-Qa'im border crossing with Syria

- Iran to announce details of Hormuz Peace Endeavor soon

- Saudi must know they cannot buy security: Zarif

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks to dispose spare assets worth $5.6 billion

- Tehran stocks resume rally

- Plan to start direct Chabahar-Venice shipping route

