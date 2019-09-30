Spox: Australia releases Negar Ghods Kani

Some 20 Iranians were baselessly arrested on the pretext of bypassing US sanctions.

He said that Mrs Ghods Kani suffered a bad condition in Australia and was pregnant.

He added that she was also extradited to Washington.

Mousavi went on to say that the Foreign Ministry is in charge of addressing issues related to Iranian nationals in foreign countries.

Iran has also suggested holding negotiations with US in line with humanitarian positions but the US rejected it.

During the period, Foreign Ministry and Iran's Embassy to Australia rendered consular support to the innocent Iranian citizen, Mousavi said earlier.

Extraditing Ghods Kani to the US which contravenes the International Law was protested by Iran, he added.

"The ruling issued by the US court clearly indicated that allegations against her are baseless and illegal and the court issued a verdict equal to the period of detention to cover up US prosecutor's legal scandal in persecution of an innocent person," he noted.

The issue of detainees has always been raised by both Iran and the US, as Foreign Minister Zarif has voiced readiness to exchange prisoners.

