Iran praises Iraq for rendering timely services to Arbaeen pilgrims

He said in a meeting in presence of Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli on making arrangements for Arbaeen procession.

Deputy foreign ministers, officials of Interior Ministry and those in charge of setting up rest areas for Arbaeen pilgrims were also participated in the meeting.

Masjedi said that all measures have been taken and coordination has been made with Iraqi side in Basra, Kadhimiya, Mehran, Khosravi, Karbala, and Najaf and there is no problem at border points.

Meanwhile, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, deputy foreign minister for Expatriates and Parliamentary affairs also underlined the need to facilitate grounds for cultural interactions during the period.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 30.

