Iran ready to talk to UAE to resolve misunderstandings

Iran is after peace, security, progress, and stability, which cannot be purchased from abroad. They can be obtained through regional cooperation, Abbas Mousavi made the remarks with regards to the Hormuz Peace Endeavor proposed by President Rouhani in the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and the UAE's unwillingness to join the cause.

Regarding the elections of Afghanistan, Mousavi said that Iran supports any peaceful and democratic approaches in the regional countries.

About Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson's saying that it is needed to talk to Iran about regional issues, he said they should first do the very commitments stipulated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), then they can move on to other issues.

Mousavi also answered a question about Japan's suggestion to help to break the dead lock of the JCPOA. He said that Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's plan had some similarities with that of France. Iran could sell oil to Japan and receive credit instead. The plan is still implementable. Japan is not a member of the JCPOA but is a close friend of Iran's.

Regarding France's plan, he said that there are always innovations and suggestions. But what is important for Iran is that Europe should do their previous commitments. Iran will not take another step unless it gets persuaded. But Europe has relied its commitments on the US.

Hoping that Europe will find a way to do its plans, he said that if nothing happens, Iran will continue to reduce commitments.

Regarding Bahrain and Emirates' remarks about ownership of the Iranian islands, he said that such baseless claims are not new. Any wrong move will have consequences.

Iran's sovereignty over the three islands is well-established, Mousavi said.

Answering a question about the elections in the US, he said that it is something domestic and Iran doesn’t interfere with that. If there has been any violation, the Congress will deal with it.

He also said that US President Donald Trump makes contradictory remarks, many of which are lies. He said he wanted to meet with President Rouhani, adding that not only will they not reduce the sanctions, but they will also increase them.

He also commented on the fact that Iran's permanent representative at the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi was hospitalized, but the US government did not allow Zarif to pay a visit to him.

The US officials tie humanitarian issues to judicial and security ones.

The US put a condition for Zarif to allow him to meet his friend of 40 years for five minutes. They wanted a security prisoner to be freed from Iranian jails, which was implausible, he added.

