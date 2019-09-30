Rouhani successfully became UNGA spotlight to US dismay

Spokesman for the government Ali Rabiei underlined on Monday that President Rouhani successfully thwarted the US attempt to isolate Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iranian president addressing the 74th UNGA session on Wednesday evening (September 25) presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Rabiei, speaking at his weekly press briefing, said Rouhani stood in the center of the UN session to the dismay of the US.

He described the outcome of the New York visit as a turning point in Iran's foreign policy.

Commenting on the US move to delay issuing visa for the Iranian president and his delegations prior to the UNGA session, the government spokesman said Washington did it so under the clear malignant reasons.

US was to misuse its host country position of the United Nations to not let the Iranian delegation attend the UNGA session, Rabiei said.

He also named the US move as unacceptable and nonconstructive.

Rabiei protested to the EU/3 states against accusing Iran of attack on the Saudi oil facilities.

Rabiei said that the irresponsible statement issued by the three European countries of France, Germany and Britain to blame Iran for the attacks was possibly a move to put psychological pressure on Iran.

As Rabiei said, issuing such a statement was coincident with arrival of the Iranian president to New York.

On September 26, the Iranian president announced that there is no document that may prove Iran's involvement in the attack against the Saudi oil facilities.

Also censuring Europe for its anti-Iran statement, Rouhani said it is too bad for the European countries to accuse a nation just based on a guess.

سخنگوی دولت:

روحانی برخلاف خواست آمریکا به محور مجمع عمومی تبدیل شد

تهران- ایرنا- سخنگوی دولت گفت: آمریکایی ها همه تلاش خود را برای جو ایران هراسی و منزوی کردن رئیس جمهوری به عمل آوردند حال آنکه روحانی برخلاف خواست و اراده آمریکا به محور این دوره مجمع عمومی تبدیل شد و محل اقامت وی به پرترددترین محل سازمان ملل تبدیل گردید.

«علی ربیعی» روز دوشنبه در نشست خبری گفت: طی هفته گذشته سفر رئیس جمهوری و هیات ایرانی به نیویورک از مهم ترین اتفاقات، نه تنها در هفته گذشته بلکه از اتفاقات مهم در سال های اخیر در کشور ماست، سفر هیات ایرانی با هدف شرکت در نشست مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد در صدر توجهات قرار گرفت، مردم ایران گزارش های متنوعی را از مقامات رسمی و غیررسمی درباره ابعاد این سفر و نتایج آن شنیدند.

وی اظهار داشت: نتایج این سفر نقطه عطف در سیاست خارجی جمهوری اسلامی ایران و مسیر تازه فراروی کشور ما قرار خواهد داد.

سخنگوی دولت یادآور شد: به دنبال تاخیر مشکوک در صدور ویزا به هیات ایرانی به نظر می رسید که دولت آمریکا به دلایل روشنی مایل به حضور طرف ایران در این نشست نبوده و سوءاستفاده از جایگاه میزبانی مهم ترین سازمان بین المللی جهانی در صدور گزینشی ویزا اقدامی مخرب و غیرقابل قبول تلقی می کنیم.

ربیعی تصریح کرد: همزمان شدن ورود رئیس جمهوری با صدور بیانیه غیرمسوولانه سه کشور بریتانیا، آلمان و فرانسه در محکوم کردن ایران به بهانه حملات صورت گرفته به آرامکو در عربستان، احتمالا به هدف تحت فشار روانی ایران قرار دادن ایران در بدو مذاکرات دیپلماتیک صورت گرفت.

وی گفت: آمریکایی ها همه تلاش خود را برای جو ایران هراسی و منزوی کردن رئیس جمهوری به عمل آوردند حال آنکه روحانی برخلاف خواست و اراده آمریکا به محور این دوره مجمع عمومی تبدیل شد و محل اقامت وی به پرترددترین محل سازمان ملل تبدیل شد.

ادامه دارد...