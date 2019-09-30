Rouhani's successful UNGA diplomacy dismayed US

Spokesman for the government Ali Rabiei underlined on Monday that President Rouhani successfully thwarted the US attempt to isolate Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iranian president addressing the 74th UNGA session on Wednesday evening (September 25) presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Rabiei, speaking at his weekly press briefing, said Rouhani stood in the center of the UN session to the dismay of the US.

He described the outcome of the New York visit as a turning point in Iran's foreign policy.

Commenting on the US move to delay issuing a visa for the Iranian president and his delegations prior to the UNGA session, the government spokesman said Washington did it so under the clear malignant reasons.

US was to misuse its host country position of the United Nations to not let the Iranian delegation attend the UNGA session, Rabiei said.

He also named the US move as unacceptable and nonconstructive.

Rabiei protested to the EU/3 states against accusing Iran of the attack on the Saudi oil facilities.

Rabiei said that the irresponsible statement issued by the three European countries of France, Germany and Britain to blame Iran for the attacks was possibly a move to put psychological pressure on Iran.

As Rabiei said, issuing such a statement was coincident with the arrival of the Iranian president to New York.

On September 26, the Iranian president announced that there is no document that may prove Iran's involvement in the attack against the Saudi oil facilities.

Also censuring Europe for its anti-Iran statement, Rouhani said it is too bad for the European countries to accuse a nation just based on a guess.

