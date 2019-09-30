EU partners have no right to opt for snap-back about JCPOA: Spox

Answering a question about The Guardian's claim that if Iran's reduction of commitments to the nuclear deal goes on, Europe may withdraw from the international deal, Abbas Mousdavi said he knows nothing about such a the threat, but if they mean they want to opt for snap-back about their commitments to the JCPOA, they don't have such a right.

He added that if they want to use the snap-back, it is already a dead move because Iran has predicted the reciprocal measures envisaged by Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

If Iran violated the JCPOA, they could do the snapback, he said.

If they did a remedial move in response to Iran's reciprocal moves, that would be a ridiculous mistake.

Regarding the possible deescalation and mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Mousavi said that there is always a way to resolve problems through dialog and that Iran does not negate the efforts of anyone who wants to make the region secure.

Iran has always announced that Iran does not negate such measures. Before, there were some European and Asian countries that wanted to be mediators between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran accepted their offer but the other party turned down their proposal due to some miscalculations and hallucinations, he said.

He added that Tehran is ready for deescalation.

Asked about imminent visit to Iran of Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, he said that if the prime minister wants to come to Iran, he is "warmly welcomed". But nothing is certain, and if finalized, the news will be announced.

