Iran's Initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor heralds message of peace

In an interview with IRNA Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that it is a timely initiative because the only way forward is negotiations, dialogue, peace and freedom of navigation.

“I feel that those who talk of war, those who talk of aggression and invasion are the enemies of peace and enemies of the region, so Iran has taken a very good initiative, I welcome that and I feel that other countries including the United States should also welcome it,” viewed the Senator.

The Chairman Pakistan-China Institute said that the US has asked Pakistan to mediate between Iran and them, so we should play that role because we want to defuse tensions.

“Already there is a war in Afghanistan and we as victims of war ourselves cannot afford further instability in the region,” noted Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The politician said that Iranian position is correct as far as talks with US are concerned; the talks should be without conditions, without pressure, without threats and without sanctions.

“Sanctions are counterproductive, we have faced sanctions in past, sanctions can never succeed, and we feel the same policy applied in the region for Iran” he viewed.

Regarding attacks on Saudi oil facilities and the US attitude towards Iran the Senator said that there should be no allegations leveled against Iran without proof let there be an international inquiry let there be determined who is behind that and then the situation should be defused.

‘So far the Europeans are sticking to the JCPOA which is a good sign, because it is an agreement between six countries and the US is one of the six countries, I hope that sanity, reason and rule of law prevail,” he said.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed expressing his views said that the US should return to the agreement and the JCPOA should be restored because it is the way forward. “Iran has said it very clearly that it doesn’t want to build any nuclear weapons,” added the Senator.

