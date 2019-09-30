Iran FM spox congratulates New Jewish Year

"Happy New Year to our Jewish compatriots and to all true followers of great prophet Moses (PBUH)," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier, President's Special Aide on Ethnic and Religious Minorities Affairs Ali Yunesi said in a message that Iranian Jewish people are the oldest followers of monotheistic religions who have thousand of years' background.

He urged all Iranians and followers of the monotheistic religions to make efforts for developing justice, peace, and hope in Iran and the world by maintaining solidarity and social integration.

Yunesi wished peace, success, and dignity for the Jewish Iranians.

Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the "head [of] the year", is the Jewish New Year.

The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally "day of shouting or blasting". It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days specified by Leviticus 23:23–32 that occur in the early autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.

