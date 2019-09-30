Syria supports Iran's Hormuz peace initiative

Moallem who was in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly told IRNA that Syria will back Iran in all international forums.

We are brothers and united, he said adding that Iran has stood by Syria since the beginning if the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his speech at the 74th UNGA session on September 25 showcased the Islamic Republic's stance on the latest regional and international developments.

President Rouhani presented the Initiative of HOPE, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to beef up security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Elaborating on convening the Syrian Constitutional Committee to draw up new Constitution for Syria, Moallem said that Syria believes that forming the Constitutional Committee is a significant achievement for the Syrian people.

We are optimistic about performance of the Constitutional Committee if foreign interventions end, he noted.

The UN chief Antonio Guterres had earlier announced the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria, adding that the committee will include members of President Assad's government and opposition representatives.

Unanimously adopted on December 18, 2015, Resolution 2254 demanded that all parties immediately cease any attacks against civilian targets, urged all Member States to support efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and requested the UN to convene the parties to engage in formal negotiations in early January 2016.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee has 150 members including 50 representatives on behalf of the Syrian Government, 50 members on behalf of the opposition groups, and 50 members from the Syrian Civil Society selected by the UN to represent the views of experts and civil society representatives .

