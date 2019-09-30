Sep 30, 2019, 8:15 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 30

Tehran, Sept 30, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- US must pay $150b to rejoin to JCPOA

- Sanctions did not turn into a tool for meeting with Trump

- JCPOA worthless if Iran can't reap benefits

** IRAN DAILY

- US ‘won’t be able to finish’ war against Iran: Zarif

- British PM Johnson vows to stay put to hit Oct 31 Brexit deadline

- Rouhani due in Armenia today

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Saudi Arabia now an easy target

- Syria demands withdrawal of U.S., Turkish forces

- Iran beach soccer to hold camp in Oman

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Saudi's new debacle

- Art Bureau honors “Barren” writer Mohammadreza Bairami

- FIBA Asia Champions Cup: Naft Abadan come third, Alvark Tokyo win title

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Lenders under central bank scrutiny for ratings

- Tehran home prices, sales dip for 2nd month in row

- Mining royalty payments hit $63m

