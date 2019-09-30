Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 30

** IRAN NEWS
- US must pay $150b to rejoin to JCPOA
- Sanctions did not turn into a tool for meeting with Trump
- JCPOA worthless if Iran can't reap benefits
** IRAN DAILY
- US ‘won’t be able to finish’ war against Iran: Zarif
- British PM Johnson vows to stay put to hit Oct 31 Brexit deadline
- Rouhani due in Armenia today
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Saudi Arabia now an easy target
- Syria demands withdrawal of U.S., Turkish forces
- Iran beach soccer to hold camp in Oman
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Saudi's new debacle
- Art Bureau honors “Barren” writer Mohammadreza Bairami
- FIBA Asia Champions Cup: Naft Abadan come third, Alvark Tokyo win title
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Lenders under central bank scrutiny for ratings
- Tehran home prices, sales dip for 2nd month in row
- Mining royalty payments hit $63m
