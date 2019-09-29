US now pursuing 'maximum begging'

“Today, the US policy against us is the maximum pressure. They will do whatever they can. The Americans will also deprive us of oxygen, water and air if they can,” said Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami on Sunday.

“However, the maximum pressure is turning into maximum begging and they beg us to talk with them once again,” he added.

President Donald Trump withdrew the US from 2015 Iran nuclear deal and unilaterally reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. He pursued a policy of maximum pressure on Iran economically and to bring Iran's oil exports to zero to force the country into a new deal.

However, Iran has resisted what it calls the “economic terrorism” imposed by the US. Iranian government officials have also defied calls to meet Trump.

