Zarif back home after 9-day UNGA diplomacy

The Iranian diplomat, who was restricted to move in New York because of the US limitations, met with 17 international counterparts on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA in New York.

He also held talks with Venezuela’s vice president and deputy foreign minister, UNGA president, UN chief’s special representative for Syria as well as the caretaker director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Zarif addressed the issue of economic sanctions on other countries as well as the special role of international organization in bringing about peace and security.

The Iranian chief diplomat had many interviews with international media, trying to get Iran’s message across of non-intervention and non-aggression.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish