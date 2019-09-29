Iran's Zarif slams EU3 for echoing US statements, claims

“These days when I talk to the president of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that has a nuclear weapons, he tells me that he can’t do anything without Trump’s permission,” said Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday, addressing Foreign Ministry officials in Frankfurt.

He made a layover in the German city on his way to Tehran from New York, where he attended the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA).

“If you see that the Europeans have made their positions closer to the US, it’s not because that they have seen us in a weak spot but that they have failed to withstand the US and are echoing the US claims and statements just to save a little of the face that has remained for them,” Zarif added on Sunday.

The Iranian top diplomat slammed the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, that is, Germany, France and the UK, for dragging their feet during the last five months to “give Iran credit in return for the sale of the Iranian crude to make the country stay in the JCPOA”.

“However, they have failed to do even this little job because their master doesn’t even allow them to pay from its own money for its own security,” he stressed.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the US has resorted to “political begging, wrath and terror” because of the Iranian nation’s resistance.

