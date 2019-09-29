Iranian director selected juror of Iraqi Int'l Filmfest

The event themed 'Earth Cancer' is scheduled to be held in Sulaimaniyah of Iraq on October 9-15.

Derakhshandeh has directed movies such as 'Hush! Girls Don’t Scream', 'Under the Smokey Roof', 'Eternal Children' as well as 'Wet Dream'.

Some 11 movies from diverse countries will vie in the main section of the festival.

Also, some specialized cinematic workshops and academic meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the festival at five cinema halls.

Several films from Germany, France, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Morocco, the Arab and European countries will be screened at the event.

