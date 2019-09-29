Sep 29, 2019, 7:48 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83496325
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian director selected juror of Iraqi Int'l Filmfest

Iranian director selected juror of Iraqi Int'l Filmfest

Tehran, Sept 29, IRNA – Iranian prominent filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh was selected as a jury member of the Fourth Slemani International Film Festival in Iraq.

The event themed 'Earth Cancer' is scheduled to be held in Sulaimaniyah of Iraq on October 9-15.

Derakhshandeh has directed movies such as 'Hush! Girls Don’t Scream', 'Under the Smokey Roof', 'Eternal Children' as well as 'Wet Dream'. 

Some 11 movies from diverse countries will vie in the main section of the festival.

Also, some specialized cinematic workshops and academic meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the festival at five cinema halls.

Several films from Germany, France, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Morocco, the Arab and European countries will be screened at the event.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 4 =