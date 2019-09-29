US unilateral sanctions crimes against humanity

Speaking at the 44th UN Human Rights Council meeting on Sunday, Esmail Baqaei pointed out that the international community considers sanctions in violation of the international law, evaluating the continuation of such an illegal approach by some countries as posing a threat to peace and human rights, international security and the challenge facing the structure of the collective security system on the basis of the UN Charter.

As one of the main lecturers at the biennial session on unilateral coercive actions, the official lambasted the High Commissioner for Human Rights' decision for not addressing the negative effects of sanctions on people's use of human rights in his report to the Human Rights Council, and while recalling the responsibility of various human rights bodies of the United Nations called for their serious action to reduce human suffering stemming from unilateral sanctions of some countries.

The Iranian envoy underlined the need to inform about the detrimental effects of sanctions on basic human rights.

Calling on countries to take legal measures to undermine the effects of sanctions, Baqaei recalled the international community's consensus to oppose and resist extraterritorial enforcement of illegal sanctions and called for action to be taken against sanctions.

Establishing an effective mechanism to help limit the impact of sanctions within the United Nations by appointing the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on unilateral coercive measures and launching a compensation mechanism for victims of sanctions were other points highlighted by the Iranian ambassador to Geneva.

Implementing the Human Rights Council's decision to develop a legal framework on sanctions and the rule of law was another initiative stressed by Iranian top diplomat in Geneva.

The meeting on "Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Human Rights" is one of the most important initiatives of the Human Rights Council to address the issue of unilateral coercive measures held every two years during Human Rights Council meetings.

