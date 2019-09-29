Implementing Sustainable Development Document barred by US’ sanctions

Speaking at the Sustainable Development Summit held in New York concurrent with the UN General Assembly, Gholamhossein Dehqani added that the process of negotiating the Sustainable Development Document was known with the famous and all-embracing slogan of "all-inclusive" and that no individual or country is excluded.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has eagerly endeavored to pursue the environmental, economic and social goals of the United Nations for the past several decades and to register internationally recognized achievements in its name.

Dehqani noted that "Iran has moved toward a four percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in relation to climate change, and stated it has a proven international record in the field of public health. In education, Iran is on the verge of ultimate eradication of illiteracy and public free education has been granted to his children.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that despite the internationally-recognized achievements, due to the unilateral and illegal measures of the United States, along with other countries subject to inhumane sanctions, Iran has been exposed to the inability to implement the most favored international document.

Dehqani emphasized that who really is capable of speaking about all-inclusive of this document and its sustainability with regard to the role of the United States today. These actions remind the conscience of the international community of the rejection of unilateralism, as being inhuman, and the pressing need to pursue sustainable development goals through multilateralism.

