White House hardliners’ behavior on Iran-UN envoy belligerence

Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Sunday that The non-civilized hardliners at the White House have prevented Iranian officials from meeting Iran's ambassador to the UN Majid Takhte Ravanchi.

He tweeted that the name of this behavior is "belligerence". "We pray for our colleague's" immediate recovery.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who has been under US strict limitation could finally meet Iran envoy to UN Majid Takhte Ravanchi online.

"Thanks to technology, I was able to see and talk to my friend of 40 years and our UN ambassador Ravanchi, who is in the hospital here in New York only a few blocks away," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi criticized the US inhumane act to prevent Zarif from visiting Majid Takht Ravanchi at the hospital.

According to the Western media report, the US State Department has rejected the Iranian diplomatic mission's request for Zarif to visit the envoy at the hospital.

The US granted visa to Zarif who was aimed to attend a UN meeting. But surprisingly, they limited his movement to the UN headquarters, the Iranian embassy and his residence – a total distance of six blocks.

The US fears its real image to be unveiled by Zarif as the Iranian foreign minister explicitly talks about the US blaming Iran for violating human rights while turning a blind eye to Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

In his message released in his Instagram page, Araghchi expressed regret for the US administration over holding humanitarian issues hostage for political aims.

