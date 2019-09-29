Iran enjoys high-tech in building space-based parks

Iran naturally has great potentials in building subject-based parks, and this potential can be used for culturalization and employment, said head of the Iranian Space Research Institute.

On the eve of World Space Week, a press conference was held at the Iranian Space Research Institute to describe the aims and plans of the specialized event themed "creative and cultural industries in the field of space-based parks."

It is for about one year that Iran's Space Research Institute is working on space science and has obtained various achievements in the field.

World Space Week takes place during October 4-12 every year. October 4 is the start of the Space Age and Sputnik 1 launch. There are various events in the country this week including this specialized event.

At a press conference on Sunday, the deputy head of the Iranian Space Research Institute's Research and Technology Department Hadi Rezaei said that the special event for creative and cultural industries in the field of space-based parks will be held in cooperation with Sharif University of Technology and a Memorandum of Understanding has been concluded in this end.

He said the MoU signed on Space Research with Sharif University of Technology mostly focused on a comprehensive study of space parks in the world, cultural and environmental studies, conceptualization and preparation of economic packages.

Hadi Rezaei, also explained that subject-based parks or theme parks are recreational centers that focus on one or more specific topics in addition to amusement.

Theme parks are designed to influence the minds of visitors during recreation (theme parks have various aspects including recreation, culture and education).

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish