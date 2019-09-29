President's aide congratulates arrival of Jewish New Year

In his message, Yunesi referred to the fact that Iranian Jewish people are the oldest followers of monotheistic religions who have thousand of years' background.

He also urged all Iranians and followers of the monotheistic religions to make efforts for developing justice, peace, and hope in Iran and the world by maintaining solidarity and social integration.

Yunesi wished peace, success, and dignity for all Jewish people in Iran.

Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the "head [of] the year", is the Jewish New Year.

The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally "day of shouting or blasting". It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days specified by Leviticus 23:23–32 that occur in the early autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish