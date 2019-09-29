Iran's resistance reverses US maximum pressure

Speaking in a meeting to commemorate veterans of resistance, Hatami said the Sacred Defense taught us that the only way is to resist and rely on ourselves.

Today we can supply all our demands in defense field, he said, a reference to shot-down of the US drone as fighting terrorism and the standing against the great Satan.

He made it clear that Iran will respond very strongly to the least possible aggression.

Today US has adopted the maximum pressure policy against Iran meaning that if they could they will deprive Iranians of oxygen and water and air, Hatami noted.

Underlining the power of resistance in the region and the world, Hatami said today despite the Global Arrogance attempts, they could not bring Palestinians to their knee.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian senior commander pointed to Yemeni conflict, saying that Yemenis are currently more powerful than any time.

