President Rouhani to leave for Yerevan tomorrow

Deputy Chief of Staff the Presidential Office for Communications and Information Parviz Esmaeili said that Rouhani is also supposed to elaborate on Iran's extensive potentials for establishing trade exchanges with EEU, to hold meetings with Armenian prime minister and senior officials.

The visit will be made upon the official invitation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meetings both sides will discuss the most important issues of Tehran-Yerevan relations, implementation of the agreements and the joint ventures, he added.

Esmaeili said that President Rouhani is scheduled to hold separate meetings with leaders of the member states taking part in EEU Summit on the most important regional and international issues.

A high-profile politico-economic delegation will accompany president Rouhani to the EEU Summit.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian had said that Iran's accession to Eurasian Economic Union will help boost Iran's non-oil exports.

The Eurasian Economic Union, also known as the Eurasian Union, is a political and economic union of states located in central and northern Eurasia. The treaty aiming at establishment of the EAEU was signed on May 29, 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on January 1, 2015.

