UN envoy stresses Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity

Speaking to IRNA, Pedersen elaborated on the UN's view of the Israeli regime's air and missile attacks on the Syrian soil, saying he had presented reports to the United Nations Security Council emphasizing that the start point should be respecting Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

I emphasized that the existence of five foreign armies and military forces in Syria is regarded as a threat to the regional security and the international peace, he added.

Finding a political solution for the humanitarian crisis in Syria is necessary, Pedersen noted.

We are optimistic about the process of constitutional committee, he said, adding that they have reached agreement on the names of participants and also the path that they should follow.

He expressed hope for holding the first meeting in Geneva, noting that about 150 Syrians are also supposed to attend the meeting.

Earlier on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Pedersen reviewed the latest developments in Syria and the need to stem the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Both sides discussed formation of the Constitutional Committee in Syria and fighting terrorism.

