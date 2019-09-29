JCPOA not worthy if it brings no benefit

During Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's participation in the UN General Assembly of the United Nations, it was announced for several times that Europeans will have even heavier responsibility after US withdrawal from the deal and they should implement their commitments with more independence, Mahmoud Vaezi said.

The US assumed that it could isolate Iran with their economic and political power, but, the US was not able to achieve its goal and found that sanctions are not effective, he added.

He said that President Rouhani met with the world leaders on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) indicated that US has reached dead-end with regard to its maximum pressure.

French President Emanuel Macron was after holding P5+1 meeting for the Europeans to present their suggestions since the understood that they have no independence and tried to allocate $15b to save the JCPOA, Vaezi added.

He added that some Arab states, the Zionist regime of Israel and even hardliners in the US do not like Iran-US situation to change, noting that they assume they will be able to create dissatisfaction among the people by imposing sanctions and maximum pressure.

They even sanctioned some Iranian bodies like the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for the second time, he said.

The US announced that it will not issue visa for Iranian officials and their relatives, whereas such a ban was already in place.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian official said US is not satisfied with Iran's decision to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA.

He reiterated the fact that Iran does not trust US since the breached their commitments by pulling out of the deal.

Vaezi said that Iran is concerned about the US projects in the region namely their measures in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

He also referred to US failures in North Korea and Venezuela.

Veazi rejected US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its maximum pressure, saying Iran is willing to develop political relations with many countries in the world.

Regarding the US new act to prevent Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif from visiting Iran's Envoy to the United Nations Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, he said that it indicated that there is no logic behind US measures since Trump took the office.

Pointing to Yemeni conflict, he said that the Yemeni forces have equipped themselves over the last several years and have targeted Saudi airports many times.

It is now clear for the world public opinion that Iran has played no role in attacking Aramco installations, Vaezi noted.

