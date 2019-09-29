Sep 29, 2019, 8:27 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83495031
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 29

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 29

Tehran, Sept 29, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- IRGC: Israel under Iran's siege

- Russia is ready to deliver S-400 to Iran if requested

- US bars Zarif from visiting diplomat at hospital

** IRAN DAILY

- China warns against protectionism risks to global economy

- Iran, Kazakhstan to broaden ties in economic areas

- Saudis using ‘Iran card’ as cover for failures: Envoy

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemen claims largest military operation

- ‘Only 13% of Americans for U.S. war over Saudi oil field attack’

- Iran’s Gholami wins Shanghai Chess Open title

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Theater elites honored at Samandarian Awards

- Iran heading to IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships

- Iran, Kazakhstan ink MOU on economic co-op

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Trump considers delisting Chinese companies from US stock markets

- TSE extends winning streak

- Q1 unemployment by age group

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =