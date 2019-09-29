Zarif departs New York for Tehran ending diplomatic campaign

Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with many European, North and South American, Africa and Asian counterparts during his 9-day stay in New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Zarif tried hard to echo Iran's message across to the international community that it doesn't seek war, proposing an initiative to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

He told three European leaders of German, France and the UK that a "show meeting" with US President Donald Trump doesn't satisfy Iran's legitimate demands.

President Hassan Rouhani raised the Initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) to the UN General Assembly calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to ensure safety of shipping in the high Seas and the Strait of Hormuz.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish