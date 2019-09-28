Iran's Haddadi cruises to discus finals at 2019 IAAF World Championships

He finished in fifth place with a 64.84 meters throw, with the top 12 advancing to the final on Monday.

Daniel Ståhl from Sweden topped group B with 67.88m.

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres finished in second place with 65.44m.

Australian Matthew Denny (65.08m) and Romanian Alin Alexandru Firfirica (65.05m) came third and fourth, respectively.

The prestigious event is being held in Doha, Qatar from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

A total of 1972 participants comprise 1054 men and 918 women from 210 teams are in action at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in the Qatari capital.

