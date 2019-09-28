Iran calls on intl. community to stop economic sanctions

“Imposing economic, financial and commercial punitive measures, are against international law and the UN Charter,” said Gholamhossein Dehghani, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs on Saturday, addressing the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) in New York.

“The international community should immediately take measures to stop unilateral economic, financial and commercial punitive measures, including illegal and unjust sanctions against developing countries,” he added.

Deghani mentioned that these sanctions have endangered transparent financial systems in the world.

“Capital Development Fund has been challenged and unilateralism has harmed such fund for development in the world,” he added.

The official expressed regret that Iran has not been allowed to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) for more than two decades, saying each UN member state should have the right to be part of multilateral and openly fair organizations.

He noted that dictating one single development program for all countries won’t bring about sustainable development.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish