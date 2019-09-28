Zarif visits sick Iranian envoy online

"Thanks to technology, I was able to see and talk to my friend of 40 years and our UN ambassador Ravanchi, who is in the hospital here in New York only a few blocks away," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi criticized the US inhumane act to prevent Zarif from visiting Majid Takht Ravanchi at the hospital.

According to the Western media report, the US State Department has rejected the Iranian diplomatic mission's request for Zarif to visit the envoy at the hospital.

The US granted visa to Zarif who was aimed to attend a UN meeting. But surprisingly, they limited his movement to the UN headquarters, the Iranian embassy and his residence – a total distance of six blocks.

The US fears its real image to be unveiled by Zarif as the Iranian foreign minister explicitly talks about the US blaming Iran for violating human rights while turning a blind eye to Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Zarif eight days ago (on July 31). To justify the move, Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, argued that the Iranian foreign minister is “the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world".

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish